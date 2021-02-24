Huddersfield sign former Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo for rest of season

Former Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo has joined Huddersfield for the rest of the season.

Sanogo left Ligue 1 side Toulouse at the end of last season and Terriers boss Carlos Corberan believes the 28-year-old’s experience of English football will allow him to settle quickly in West Yorkshire.

Corberan told the club website: “Yaya is a player who has a background in English football, something that can make his adaptation to the Championship easier.

“Physically he has a different profile to the strikers we already have in attack and it can help to increase the offensive versatility of the team.

“He has been training with a professional team in France from September until he made the journey to England, which means he should be in a better physical condition.

“He will still need a little time and we will work with him to make him ready to help the team in the last part of the season.”

Sanogo spent four years with Arsenal after Arsene Wenger signed him from Auxerre in 2013.

The France Under-21 international made 19 appearances for the Gunners, scoring once in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund.

Sanogo had loan spells at Crystal Palace, Ajax and Charlton before moving on to Toulouse in 2017.

He will join the Huddersfield squad later this week, pending a negative Covid-19 test.

Huddersfield head of football operations Leigh Bromby said: “He’s been at some big clubs in his career and comes having most recently played in a top European league.

“We were looking for a player who can have a real impact for us this season and we believe he fits the bill.”