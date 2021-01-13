Huddersfield sign forward Sorba Thomas from Boreham Wood
Huddersfield have signed forward Sorba Thomas from National League side Boreham Wood for an undisclosed fee.
The 21-year-old has agreed terms with the Terriers until 2024, when the club will have the option of extending the contract by a further year.
Thomas began his career with West Ham before progressing through the Boreham Wood academy ranks to eventually make his debut in 2017.
“We’re very happy to complete the signing of Sorba today, as there has been a lot of interest in him dating back to the summer window,” Leigh Bromby, Huddersfield’s head of football operations, told the club website.
“Sorba has a lot of potential and many qualities that will fit the way we play, and this is a really positive acquisition for the club moving forward.
“The step from the National League to the Championship is a big one and we will take every necessary step to help him be successful. We will assess what is best for Sorba once he’s trained with us.”