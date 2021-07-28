Huddersfield sign Norwich midfielder Danel Sinani on loan
Huddersfield have signed Norwich midfielder Danel Sinani on a season-long loan.
The Terriers have the option to sign the 24-year-old Luxembourg international permanently at the end of the season.
Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan told the club’s official website: “We’re pleased to add Danel to our squad. He is a player with the versatility to play down the middle as a number 10, or on the right side, and he gives us real possibilities.
“He has scored a lot of goals in different countries and now he has to show his ambition and level in the Sky Bet Championship. In the middle of the pitch, he can improve our finishing, as opposed to helping in the build-up.
“He is also a good option as a taker in set-piece situations, which is something we wanted to add to the squad.
“He’s an international player and that gives him really good experience too.”