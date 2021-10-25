Hugo Lloris insists Tottenham have got to keep working after another derby loss

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris says his side “cannot give up” after stuttering to a fourth London derby defeat of the season at West Ham

Spurs, who had already lost to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal, went down to Michail Antonio’s late goal at the London Stadium after a disappointing second-half performance where they failed to have a shot on goal.

They could have moved up to fourth in the Premier League with a win but their inconsistency looks to be hurting any real attempt of finishing that high up.

France international Lloris has prescribed hard work after a “painful” loss.

“That was the target (fourth). Clearly we need to keep working, keep fighting,” he said.

“There is no big difference between the teams for the European places. Consistency is the key. When you face a direct opponent you have to take the points or at least, as I say, not lose. It is painful and we need to move on.

“We cannot give up – there are many games ahead of us and we are going to try to improve individually and collectively.

“We know that there are a lot of expectation, same as every season, on our shoulders and the players have a responsibility to do their best and when I see all the players I think they are trying to do their best.

“But sometimes it does not work but that is not the moment to give up. We need to carry on with a good energy and positiveness.”

It was a tale of two strikers for the decisive goal as Antonio got in front of a statue-esque Harry Kane to convert at the near post.

West Ham are known for their prowess at set-pieces so Lloris was disappointed to concede that way.

“We knew it was an aspect of the game that could change the game – we knew they were good on corners and free-kicks,” he said.

“We know where their targets were but Antonio was there in the right place and produced a good finish.

“But it is more the way we conceded the corner that we need to think about. But that is part of the game unfortunately.

“We can talk a lot about the game but if we had scored the chances we got in the first half we would be talking a different way.”

It was no surprise that Antonio won the game as he enjoys playing Spurs more than any other Premier League side, scoring his sixth goal against them.

However, he was not expecting to net from Aaron Cresswell’s delivery.

“To be fair, I wasn’t really there to score today,” he said on the club’s official website. “I was kind of there just to block Harry [Kane], but the ball’s come my way, and obviously being the poacher that I am, I stuck my foot out!

“I was kind of surprised, because I just got my foot there, just to get in front of him, and it’s gone into the bottom corner. I was just buzzing.

“This stadium or their stadium, I just like scoring against them, to be fair! It’s just one of those things where, as I go out there, I want to score goals.

“I’ve now got the number nine shirt and that’s the job I need to do.”