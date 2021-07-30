Hull boss Grant McCann signs defender Di’Shon Bernard on loan from Man Utd
Hull manager Grant McCann has signed Di’Shon Bernard on a season-long loan from Manchester United.
The 20-year-old defender has been with United since 2017 and spent the last campaign on loan at Salford, helping them keep 15 clean sheets from 31 appearances and record the best defensive record in League Two.
Tigers head coach McCann told the club’s official website: “The fact he’s been in the Manchester United first team the past few weeks and been part of their pre-season plans shows how highly they think of him.
“From speaking to Michael Carrick, and one or two other people at Man United and Salford, I feel it’s a positive progression for the lad.
“He’s confident and got lots of qualities; he’s quick, good at handling the ball, aggressive in the way he plays, wants to play on the front foot and likes to drive forward.”
Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside Bernard said: “I’m very excited to join Hull City and hopefully it can be a very successful season for us.
“They’re a big club, they used to be in the Premier League and hopefully they can get back to that spot and I can do my part to get them there.
“I think they (the fans) can expect me to be very aggressive, someone that’s good on the ball, brings the ball out, plays through the lines, very vocal.
“I’m a shot-blocker so they can expect a lot from me.”