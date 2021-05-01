Hull crowned champions as Wigan secure League One status

Hull City v Wigan Athletic – Sky Bet League One – KCOM Stadium
Hull City v Wigan Athletic – Sky Bet League One – KCOM Stadium (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:11pm, Sat 01 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Hull were crowned champions with a 3-1 home win to a Wigan side who remain in Sky Bet League One next season.

Results elsewhere left both teams happy as City secured a first league title in 55 years, while Latics cannot be relegated.

Hull took the lead after 17 minutes when Keane Lewis-Potter’s header was pawed onto the right-hand post by goalkeeper Jamie Jones but squirmed into the back of the net.

Wigan deserved their equaliser two minutes later after Will Keane, given too much space on the left, teed-up Joe Dodoo, who could not miss.

George Honeyman put Hull back in front after 22 minutes when he battered home Mallik Wilks’ cute back-heel from the right of the penalty box.

Wigan fought hard to get back into the game after the restart – though the hosts were a constant threat on the counter-attack and improved as the second half progressed.

Hull put the game beyond Wigan’s reach after 66 minutes when Wilks stood up a flighted cross from the left and Josh Magennis headed high into the roof of the net.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Hull

PA