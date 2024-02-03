Hull into top six after Jaden Philogene strikes against Millwall
Jaden Philogene’s early goal helped Hull beat Millwall 1-0 and move into the Championship play-off spots.
The winger struck in the fifth minute as the Tigers secured a second consecutive win.
The victory moved Hull, who handed starts to January signings Ryan Giles and Anass Zaroury, into sixth spot, one point above Coventry.
Philogene needed little time to make an impact on his return from injury.
The former Aston Villa player turned in the rebound after Burnley loanee Zaroury had hit the bar with a powerful effort.
Hull had full control of the game after that, with Regan Slater blasting over and Fabio Carvalho seeing a shot blocked.
Millwall were much improved after the break and Murray Wallace had a shot blocked.
Liverpool loanee Carvalho saw another effort blocked by Millwall captain Jake Cooper after Zaroury’s cross was deflected into his path.
Zian Flemming almost got Millwall back level with an audacious effort, attempting a lob from range after spotting Ryan Allsop off his line, but his shot landed on the roof of the net.
Tom Bradshaw was off target and was then denied at the death by a fine save from Allsop as Hull held on.
