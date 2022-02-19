Hull keeper Matt Ingram ‘conscious and safe’ after worrying injury against QPR

Hull manager Shota Arveladze gave an encouraging update on Matt Ingram after the goalkeeper was stretchered off during the 1-1 draw at QPR.

Ingram, playing against his former club, landed heavily after a far-post collision with Albert Adomah midway through the second half.

Play was halted for around 12 minutes while Ingram received attention from the medical staff of both clubs.

He was taken to hospital – and a late fourth change for Hull indicated his was a concussion substitution – but initial reports on his condition eased fears he had suffered a serious injury.

“The most important thing is that he was talking with the doctors and he feels well,” Arveladze said.

“He went straight away to the hospital and now we know that he is conscious and he is safe.

“The neurology will take time, the doctors will see him and I believe he will be treated to make sure everything is OK.”

With back-up keeper Nathan Baxter out injured, teenager Harvey Cartwright was sent on for his league debut.

Arveladze indicated that Hull might now seek permission to sign a keeper on an emergency loan.

He said: “We will discuss it. We already had small talks about it. Now we must drive back and then discuss whether that is possible.”

On-loan Brentford striker Marcus Forss put the visitors ahead but Rangers’ first significant attack after Ingram’s injury resulted in Ilias Chair equalising.

Hull have won just one of their five matches since Arveladze took over, but the Georgian sees positive signs.

He said: “It was a good point. I was pleased to see the boys play this way and to do so during a tough schedule of fixtures was brilliant to see.

“If we had conceded another goal in the final minutes it would not have changed the way I view this team.

“We are growing as a team and I also hope that some injured players will soon be back to join us.

“We had a hard time losing three games recently but the supporters stayed behind us and it’s great to see.”

Promotion-chasing QPR, who would have gone third in the Sky Bet Championship table had they won, had lost their previous two matches and again struggled to create chances.

But Rangers boss Mark Warburton insisted he is unfazed by their recent wobble.

“I can’t remember where we are in the table. You’ll have to remind me. I think we’re fourth,” Warburton said sarcastically.

He added: “A team that’s fourth in the table with a game in hand is doing OK.

“It was much better in the second half. There was one dominant team in that second half – one team that looked like it was going to win it.

“After two lacklustre displays, we needed that level of performance in the second half. We never really tested their keeper in the first half.

“The first half was slow and laboured but I was far more impressed with the second-half performance.

“We moved the ball quicker. There needed to be a change of pace and that change hurts teams.

“We have to move with pace and purpose and in the second half I think we were much better.

“Teams are going to drop points. For us it was a very important point.”