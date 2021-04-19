Hull midfielder George Honeyman should return against former club Sunderland

Hull City v Northampton Town – Sky Bet League One – KCOM Stadium
Hull City v Northampton Town – Sky Bet League One – KCOM Stadium (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:21pm, Mon 19 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

George Honeyman should return for Hull against his former club Sunderland.

The midfielder missed Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Fleetwood after picking up a knock in training.

Captain Richie Smallwood and defender Reece Burke could also be available after spells on the sidelines.

Thomas Mayer is out for the season with a broken metatarsal.

Conor McLaughlin is missing for Sunderland after undergoing a second hernia operation.

Dion Sanderson has been struggling with a back injury and looks set to sit out again.

Tom Flanagan remains sidelined with a broken bone in his foot.

Jordan Willis and Arbenit Xhemajli had already been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Hull

Preview

PA