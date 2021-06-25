Hull sign Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter on season-long loan
Hull have announced the signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter on a season-long loan.
The 22-year-old spent last season with Accrington and has racked up more than 150 appearances across loan spells with six different clubs.
Head coach Grant McCann told the club’s website: “Nathan’s been our number one target and he made it very clear to me after our initial conversation that Hull City was where he wanted to come.
“He’s had a great upbringing and has progressed with each loan he’s had and comes to us with a great drive and determination to show what he’s about.
“He’s a very ambitious lad and he’s rated very highly at Chelsea, so we are delighted to get the deal done.”
It was also revealed on Friday that Hull’s ground will now be known as the MKM Stadium as part of a new sponsorship deal with the builders’ merchant.