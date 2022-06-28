28 June 2022

Hull sign defender Tobias Figueiredo following release by Nottingham Forest

By NewsChain Sport
28 June 2022

Hull have signed Portuguese defender Tobias Figueiredo following his release by Nottingham Forest.

The 28-year-old centre-half, who made 28 Sky Bet Championship appearances last season as Forest won promotion to the Premier League, has agreed a two-year contract.

Tigers head coach Shota Arveladze told his club’s official website: “We’ve been looking for a good and strong centre-back and we’re more than happy to have brought Tobias in.

“He knows our league and how to play in the Championship. He’s a solid and smart defender, who is good in position.”

Figueiredo, whose contract at Forest expires on July 1, made a total of 122 appearances in all competitions after arriving at the City Ground from Sporting Lisbon in 2018.

