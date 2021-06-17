Hull sign Exeter winger Randell Williams on free contract
Hull have signed Exeter winger Randell Williams on a free contract, the Championship newcomers have announced.
The 24-year-old was linked to the Tigers last summer but a move could not be agreed, and Hull manager Grant McCann is delighted to finally get the deal over the line with Williams joining as a free agent once his Exeter contract expires at the end of the month.
McCann told his club’s website: “We’re absolutely delighted to eventually get Randell.
“We offered a big fee for him this time last year and the boy was very keen to come to us. Unfortunately Exeter weren’t prepared to let him go, so to get him now on a free transfer is quite a coup for us.
“Randell’s got electric pace, loves getting at defenders in one-v-one scenarios, can go both ways and will provide serious competition in the forward areas of the pitch.”
Williams, a Watford academy product who previously spent two spells on loan at Wycombe, scored four league goals for the Grecians in 2020-21 following on from five the previous season.