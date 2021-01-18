Hull sign midfielder Daniel Crowley from Birmingham
Hull have made their third January signing, with Birmingham midfielder Daniel Crowley joining on loan for the rest of the season.
Crowley’s addition comes after Gavin Whyte and Jordan Flores moved to Hull, who are currently second in Sky Bet League One.
Hull head coach Grant McCann told the club website: “It’s a great signing for us.
“He will make a difference in the front three and is versatile in how he can play, off the left or as a 10, sometimes as a nine.
“He’s a clever player and wants to get on the ball, wants to get on the half-turn, wants to create opportunities and wants to score goals. We’re really pleased with our business.”
Coventry-born Crowley, 23, spent his youth career with Aston Villa and Arsenal and took in loan spells with Barnsley and Oxford before playing for Go Ahead Eagles, Willem II and SC Cambuur in Holland.
Crowley, a former England and Republic of Ireland youth international, joined Birmingham in July 2019 and has made 45 appearances for the Blues.