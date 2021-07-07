Hull sign Ryan Longman on season-long loan from Brighton
Hull have announced the signing of Brighton forward Ryan Longman on a season-long loan deal.
The 20-year-old scored nine goals in 52 appearances in all competitions while on loan at AFC Wimbledon last term.
Longman made his senior debut for Brighton in a League Cup tie against Aston Villa in September 2019, and signed a new two-year deal with the Seagulls last week.
Hull boss Grant McCann told the club’s website: “We’re absolutely delighted to bring Ryan in. He had a tremendous season last year at AFC Wimbledon and was a top target of ours.
“We wanted to bring in something different to complement our forward players and Ryan will certainly do that.
“He’s got pace, runs in behind and is versatile. We like people who can play in different positions at the top end of the pitch as it gives us better options.
“He comes highly recommended having watched him all season, and the work our data analysts have done shows he will fit in really well with our style of play.
“Knowing how much interest there was, for Ryan to decide to come here is great news for us.”