Hull winger Martin Samuelsen joins Haugesund on a permanent deal
13:10pm, Thu 01 Jul 2021
Hull winger Martin Samuelsen has joined Haugesund on a permanent deal.
The 24-year-old, who has three caps for Norway, joined from West Ham in January 2020 having previously played under Tigers boss Grant McCann at Peterborough but failed to establish himself in East Yorkshire, making only 18 first-team appearances and scoring once.
He spent the second half of last season on loan with Danish side Aalborg and has now returned to his homeland to join the club currently ninth in the top flight.