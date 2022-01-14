14 January 2022

Hull without Andy Cannon for the visit of Stoke

By NewsChain Sport
14 January 2022

Hull will be without Andy Cannon for the visit of Stoke in the Championship on Sunday.

The 25-year-old midfielder had been pushing for a place in Grant McCann’s starting line-up before picking up an injury.

On the training field, Cannon sustained a knock which resulted in ankle ligament damage and could face up to three weeks on the sidelines.

Alfie Jones, Callum Elder, Lewie Coyle and Mallik Wilks are also on the injury list, with a possible return date next month.

Stoke will be without manager Michael O’Neill for the trip.

O’Neill remains in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

In his place, assistant manager Dean Holden is hopeful that Steven Fletcher will be fit enough to make the journey.

Mario Vrancic remains a doubt, while Jordan Thompson is nearing a return but the weekend’s clash is expected to come too soon.

