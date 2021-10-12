error code: 1003
12 October 2021

Hungary fans clash with police inside Wembley

By NewsChain Sport
12 October 2021

Hungary fans clashed with police at Wembley at the start of Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against England

Last month’s meeting between the sides in Budapest was marred by monkey chants aimed at Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham.

FIFA ordered Hungary to play two home FIFA competition matches behind closed doors, one suspended for two years, following racist behaviour by supporters.

The fanbase was again under scrutiny in London, with the travelling fans booing as England players took the knee before kick-off.

Clashes then broke out in the away section, with police seemingly using batons in an attempt to control the crowd before appearing to be forced into the concourse.

