Hungary punished by FIFA for racist behaviour of fans against England
Hungary have been ordered to play two home FIFA competition matches behind closed doors, one suspended for two years, over racist behaviour by fans at the World Cup qualifier against England earlier this month.
Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were targeted with monkey chants during the match on September 2 in Budapest, which England won 4-0.
In addition to the stadium ban, FIFA’s disciplinary committee imposed a fine of 200,000 Swiss francs (just under £160,000).
A FIFA statement read: “After analysing and taking into consideration all the circumstances of the case, specifically the seriousness of the incidents (racist words and actions, throwing of objects, lighting of fireworks, blocked stairways), the committee decided that the MLSZ would play its next two home matches in FIFA competitions without spectators, the second match being suspended for a probationary period of two years.
“FIFA’s position remains firm and resolute in rejecting any form of racism and violence as well as any other form of discrimination or abuse. FIFA takes a clear zero-tolerance stance against such abhorrent behaviour in football.”