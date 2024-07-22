Hurstpierpoint FC lure ex-England midfielder Gareth Barry out of retirement
Former England midfielder Gareth Barry has stepped out of retirement to sign for non-league club Hurstpierpoint FC.
The ex-Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton player, 43, who holds the record for the most Premier League appearances, announced his retirement from professional football while at last club West Brom in 2020.
Hurstpierpoint revealed on X: “We are beyond delighted to announce that former England international and all-time Premier League record appearance holder, Gareth Barry, has signed for Hurstpierpoint Football Club.”
The village club are in the second tier of the Mid Sussex Football League and are managed by Barry’s friend Michael Standing.
Hurstpierpoint added: “His quality in training has been unreal, so we’re all very excited to see him pull on the shirt and grace the Fairfield turf later on this season. Welcome to Hurstpierpoint, Gareth.”
Barry began his professional career at Villa in 1997 and had spells at City, Everton and West Brom, going on to make 653 Premier League appearances during a 22-year career.
He won 53 caps for England after making his debut in a friendly against Ukraine in 2000 and his last appearance for his country came against Norway in 2012.
