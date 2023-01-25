Hyeongyu Oh’s determination to join Celtic was very clear – Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou was impressed by the “determination” of Hyeongyu Oh to join Celtic after the South Korean striker finally sealed a move to the cinch Premiership following a protracted process.

The 21-year-old forward, who has one senior cap for his country, has moved to the Scottish champions for an undisclosed fee from K League 1 club Suwon Samsung Bluewings, where he has played since 2019.

Bluewings were initially reluctant to part with Oh, but the forward made it clear he wanted to take the next step of his career in Glasgow and he has now finalised a five-year deal with the Hoops, subject to international clearance.

“We are delighted to bring Oh to Celtic,” manager Ange Postecoglou told Celtic’s website.

“He is a young, talented striker with great attributes and someone who is ready to take the next stage in his career – a player who is hungry, eager to develop and to achieve success.

“I have watched Oh for some time and he is the striker I really wanted as I think he will be a great fit in our squad.

“Really importantly, I know that he had his heart set on joining us too and that his own perseverance has been crucial in making this deal happen, so his determination to join Celtic has been very clear.

“We are really pleased to welcome him to the club and look forward to working with him and settling him into our squad.”

Oh, who made his South Korea debut in a friendly against Iceland in November, declared his move to the Scottish champions a “dream come true”.

“I’m happy to be playing at one of the top clubs and I’m delighted that my dream has come true,” he told Celtic TV.

“I feel like I’m on a movie set and I’m really excited to be in the city and I’m looking forward to the upcoming days.

“This is the moment I have dreamed of and I’m really excited to perform in front of the fans at the stadium.”