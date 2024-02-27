I am absolutely delighted – Paul Simpson revels in Carlisle’s victory at Burton

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson was delighted to sample that winning feeling again after a hard-fought 1-0 win at Burton ended a run of eight straight defeats.

Captain Paul Huntington’s first-half goal proved decisive to restore some pride for the Cumbrians and left his manager wanting more.

“Every single one of them tonight stuck properly to the task and did exactly what we wanted and that is a feeling, when that final whistle goes, that we have not had for many, many weeks so I am absolutely delighted with it,” Simpson said.

“Now we have to go and try and build on it and play with some pride and try and build some respect back for us.”

There was a degree of confusion over the goalscorer, with Sam Lavelle’s goal-bound header appearing to take a deflection off Huntington before beating Max Crocombe in the Burton goal.

“I thought it was Sam’s goal, but I don’t really care,” Simpson added. “It was about the team, and it is a goal that has won us the game.”

The Blues boss was delighted with the team performance, but singled out goalkeeper Harry Lewis after his first clean sheet for the club secured the win.

“I am delighted for Harry Lewis tonight,” Simpson added. “He has made three or four really big saves for us.

“I look at goalkeepers and say how points do they win us. He has actually won that for us tonight with those saves.

“I am pleased with him and with the desire that the group have shown, and it shows to me that there is still that fight left in them.”

Burton manager Martin Paterson was “bitterly disappointed” with the outcome as his side fell to back-to-back home defeats in the space of four days after two good wins on the road.

“Two games at home, no points,” Paterson said. “Bitterly disappointed and I have to front that one up as the manager. It is not acceptable. No excuses, it is not good enough.”

It is now three home defeats in a row, without a goal, and the Brewers boss, who appointed in January, said he knows what is needed.

“This is a group with high effort but if I am honest, we need to get to the training ground and do a lot of work.

“The balance of the in-possession piece was not there today and hasn’t been for two home games.

“It is easy to go on a negative slide, but I know what needs to be done to correct it but I can’t say it enough. It is on me.

“We concede a set-play which generally we are decent at and against a team fighting for their lives, ultimately it allows them to play a certain way.

“The onus is on us to break them down and that is where we need to improve quickly. I understand the supporters’ frustrations.”