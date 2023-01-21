I am feeling great – David de Gea ignoring critics and speculation over future

David de Gea will continue to shut out background noise from his critics and just stay focused on the job in hand of helping maintain Manchester United’s Premier League challenge.

The 32-year-old joined United in 2011 and is closing in on the club’s clean sheet record, but his current deal runs out at the end of the season.

While there have been talks with the club over extending his stay, United continue to be linked with a summer move for a new goalkeeper – Brentford’s Spanish international David Raya the latest reportedly on the watchlist.

De Gea produced another impressive display in the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, making a stunning save from Odsonne Edouard late in the first half as well as showing good feet and was beaten only in stoppage-time by a superb free-kick from Michael Olise.

No matter what the talk outside Old Trafford may be, the veteran Spaniard intends to concentrate on things he can control.

“I am feeling great, I am feeling really well helping the team,” De Gea said. “I am training well and feeling confident, like the whole team.

“As soon as I saw the ball coming, I doubted if I could make the save (from Edouard), but at the end I touched the ball a bit so it was a great save, especially because we scored after.

“I am feeling really good and let’s keep going.

“I don’t have to show anything. I show already for many years my qualities.

“I know people love to talk, but I am used to that. I am just performing as best as I can and helping the team, trying my best all of the time.

“I got through many difficult moments and I don’t care to be honest (about outside noise).

“I just focus on my game, my training and on my team.”

De Gea is relishing Sunday’s trip to Premier League leaders Arsenal in a contest which was once a regular ‘blood-and-thunder’ title showdown.

The Spaniard feels current managers Erik ten Hag and Mikel Arteta could be on the verge of recapturing a similar feeling within their current squads.

“We are talking about one of the best managers in history probably with Sir Alex (Ferguson) and (Arsene) Wenger from Arsenal. It is different eras, football has changed a bit, but we will see,” De Gea said.

“Both managers are really good now, both Arsenal and Man United are playing well, so it is going to be a nice game.

“Everybody knows how big the game on Sunday is, because we are there fighting for the top places, so everyone is going to be ready for sure and we go again.”