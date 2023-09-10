10 September 2023

I cannot continue my work – Luis Rubiales says he will resign as RFEF president

By NewsChain Sport
10 September 2023

Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales has said he is to resign from the role following the controversy over him kissing Jenni Hermoso.

Rubiales kissed the midfielder on the lips during the trophy presentation following Spain’s victory over England in last month’s World Cup final, but Hermoso said the kiss was not consensual.

FIFA suspended Rubiales pending an investigation into his behaviour, and Hermoso submitted a complaint to the national prosecutor’s office on Wednesday which is now with Spain’s high court.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Rubiales said: “About my resignation – yes, I am going to do (it). Of course I cannot continue my work.”

The 46-year-old added: “My father, my daughters, I spoke with them…and some friends very close to me, and they say to me ‘Luis, now you have to focus on your dignity and to continue your life.’

“Because if you know probably you are going to damage people you love, and the sport you love…in this situation now, (it is) the thing I have to do.”

