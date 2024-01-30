I don’t see any incomings – Ange Postecoglou feels Spurs’ transfer business done

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou expects a quiet last few days of the January transfer window.

Spurs have been one of the most active clubs this month, with Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner arriving and several other players finding new loan teams.

Talks had started with Club Brugge over the signing of highly rated attacker Antonio Nusa, but no fee could be agreed and it appears the club’s business is done ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

“Look, unlikely I’d say. I don’t see any incomings,” Postecoglou said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League game against Brentford.

I'd say unlikely on both fronts (incomings and outgoings), without ruling anything out

“Outgoings, a little bit different because I’m not totally engaged with that. Other people are doing the work around that.

“I’d say unlikely on both fronts, without ruling anything out.

“I’ve enjoyed working with (technical director) Johan (Lange) and his team. I am sure going into the summer we’ll be in a good place to make sure we again try to take advantage of the fact we can make our squad and team stronger for what is ahead.”

Spurs will aim to bounce back against Brentford after exiting the FA Cup on Friday night following a 1-0 loss at home to Manchester City.

It means the club’s trophy drought is set to extend into a 17th year unless they can win the title this season.

Postecoglou added: “It’s disappointing we’re out of both cup competitions, particularly with not being in Europe because obviously the supporters are really crying out for some sort of success to experience at this football club, but I can’t let that guide my course.

“This is still about us growing as a team and finishing the second half of the season stronger than the first.

“If we do that, we’ll be in a good position to continue to challenge and push this team along. That’s our focus.

“As much as there’s disappointment that we’re out of another cup, there’s also a reminder to us that it’s not just about winning one trophy. If we’re going to compete at that level we want to, then we’ve still got a lot of work to do.”

James Maddison could start on Wednesday after he made a cameo off the bench against City in his first appearance since being ruled out for close to three months with an ankle injury.

Tottenham will remain without Pape Sarr, Yves Bissouma and Son Heung-min due to international commitments, but Sarr will return on Wednesday after Senegal were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday and could be available for Saturday’s trip to Everton.

Postecoglou also confirmed Manor Solomon has suffered a setback on his return from a knee injury.