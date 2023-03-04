I don’t think it was superb – Nigel Clough plays down Mansfield display in win

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough played down his side’s performance after the Stags came from behind to win 3-1 at AFC Wimbledon, admitting: “I don’t think it was superb.”

Ali Al Hamadi grabbed his fifth goal in four games to put the hosts ahead at the Cherry Red Records Stadium but Riley Harbottle poked Mansfield level before half-time.

Town substitute Danny Johnson scuffed in his first goal since returning from a successful loan spell at Walsall and then Davis Keillor-Dunn sealed a win which keeps Clough’s side in the hunt for the League Two play-offs.

Despite the healthy scoreline, Clough was concerned with the number of chances afforded to Wimbledon, especially after their 5-2 loss to Salford last Saturday.

Clough said: “I don’t think it was superb. It was hard work, workmanlike at times that could have gone either way.

“I thought they had the chances. We got away with a few today which we didn’t last week against Salford, who were clinical.

“We always fancy ourselves to score, it’s about stopping them at the other end. We just about did it today.”

Johnson replaced Callum Johnson at half-time, with the latter struggling with a calf issue, and put Mansfield ahead just after the hour.

And while the goal proved a crucial turning point, Clough conceded the finish was far from spectacular.

He said: “I’m not sure how it went in. It seemed a funny finish where it almost hit both feet and took an age to trickle over the line as well.

“It changed the game. It could have gone either way but that was a turning point.”

The Stags are level on points with Stockport in seventh, and play league leaders Leyton Orient next, before tough trips to Northampton and Stockport.

“Every game is big now,” said Clough. “Thirteen games to go, it won’t be about performances, it will be about getting the three points.”

Seconds before Johnson’s 66th-minute strike, Al Hamadi could have put Wimbledon ahead.

And Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson agreed with Clough that their finishing ultimately cost them.

Jackson said: “That was the pivotal moment in the game. We were in the ascendancy and we missed a really good chance to go 2-1.

“It just completely changed the swing of the game. It’s a game of moments and in the big moments we weren’t able to capitalise.

“It feels we’re having to work harder than the opposition are to score goals and that’s frustrating.”

Jackson also admitted reaching the play-offs is a tall order, with the Dons now 13 points adrift.

He said: “It’s looking like a difficult challenge to get in that top seven, but we won’t stop working, trying to win every game and see how many points we can accumulate.”