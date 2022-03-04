‘I just want to stay here’ – Stephane Omeonga loving life at in-form Livingston

Livingston midfielder Stephane Omeonga admits he cannot see a future outside of Scotland as he revels in his club’s push for the top six.

Omeonga returned to Scotland earlier this season following two previous loan spells with Hibernian, the latter one cut short by the start of the pandemic.

The Belgian has also played for Cercle Brugge and Italian clubs Avellino and Genoa but admits he has found a home from home.

“I don’t see the rest of my career out of Scotland anymore,” the 25-year-old said. “I just want to stay here.

“For the moment I’m a Livingston player and I am just enjoying my football. I thank the fans because they have been brilliant since I came.

“Everybody is telling me (that I’m suited to Scottish football) so I guess there is some truth in it.

“I love to work hard, I love to run, I love a tackle as well. I think Scottish football loves that as well.

“Maybe there is something about the football and style because since I have come to Scotland, I have been playing a lot of games, and as a football player that’s what I am looking for.

“And Scottish people are nice. I love my time here, I love the fans, I love my team-mates, I love the people I am working with, and that’s something I didn’t find in the other places I played.”

Omeonga has been a key part of Livingston’s charge up the cinch Premiership table.

Only Celtic have won more points than Livingston’s 17 in 2022 and Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Dundee United lifted David Martindale’s side up to fourth.

Omeonga, who has another season left on his contract, said: “This is definitely something special, we are living something special.

“It’s an exciting time. Wednesday’s win was a statement to everybody showing where we want to be.

“We are taking each game one at a time and seeing where it takes us.”

When asked to explain their recent success, Omeonga said ahead of Sunday’s visit of Celtic: “It’s just hard work and dedication all about the place. Everybody from the coaching staff and players and everyone about the club is just about hard work.

“Everybody cares about one another. If Holty (Jason Holt) or Pitts (Scott Pittman) lose the ball, I will run 200 per cent just to get it back, because there is this bond, something in the group, and the club to be honest.

“It’s credit to the gaffer, the coaching staff and everybody involved in the club. There is a bond between everyone in this club and maybe that’s where the results come from.

“It’s been three seasons now that Livingston have been fighting for top six, so they are doing something good, we are doing something good.”