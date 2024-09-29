I love Pep – Mikel Arteta seeks to defuse tensions with Man City boss

Mikel Arteta says he loves, respects and admires Pep Guardiola in a clear move to defuse escalating tensions with his one-time mentor.

Guardiola told Arteta’s Arsenal to prepare for war amid the fallout from last weekend’s heated draw with Manchester City and the Gunners responded with a last-gasp 4-2 victory against Leicester at the Emirates.

Speaking on the eve of Saturday’s fixture, Guardiola also urged his former City colleague to explain why he claimed he had “all the information” about the champions following his four-year spell there.

Addressing Guardiola’s remarks, Arteta said: “I can repeat it, very clear. I love Pep. I admire him. And I have admired him since I was 10 years old.

“I respect him profoundly. I am so grateful for everything he did for me and continues to do with me. I consider him a friend.

“When I say that ‘I know him’, it is that I know how hard he works. I have not seen a human being who has worked as hard as Pep and the coaches and everybody at that football club to be consistently winning. And the reason they are there is because they maintain that hunger and this is what I have learned.

“I cannot be any more clearer (sic) than that. If you want, I can repeat it. But if someone wants to damage our relationship that is not in my hands. The feeling is profound, he knows it and the staff know it.

“Sport has to be about a will to win. They have it, I have it, we have it for sure. They have had incredible achievements because they have that mentality. Hopefully that is clear.”

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard appeared to have sent Arsenal on course for a comfortable win against the Foxes.

But James Justin’s deflected header and brilliant volley after the interval, combined with an inspired Mads Hermansen in the Leicester goal, had the hosts, who recorded 36 shots in all, rocking.

However, Trossard’s volley from a corner in the fourth minute of added time cannoned in off Wilfred Ndidi before Kai Havertz scored a fourth five minutes later as Arsenal joined City on 14 points with six matches gone.

Following what could be a pivotal game in Arsenal’s quest for glory, Arteta added: “It was very emotional and more emotional than we wanted, but I am really pleased with how we played and dominated the game.

“After 2-0, the result should have been bigger, but this is the Premier League, the quality of the opponent and they scored two goals, but I was happy with how we dealt with that. Emotionally we were super in control. We fully deserved to win the game.”

Arsenal’s dramatic late win leaves Leicester on just three points from 18 and manager Steve Cooper, booked for protesting what he felt was a foul on Jamie Vardy in the build-up to Arsenal’s first goal, said Riccardo Calafiori should have been shown a second yellow by referee Samuel Barrott with 20 minutes left.

“We were disappointed that a foul wasn’t given on Vardy and why he didn’t send off the Arsenal left-back is beyond belief,” said Cooper.

“I am trying not to let the referee’s poor decision be the headline, because I want to take responsibility, but you have to give your opinion and we felt they were two poor decisions.”