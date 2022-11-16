‘I thought we were superb’ – Karl Robinson delighted with Oxford’s FA Cup win

Oxford manager Karl Robinson was thrilled with his side’s performance against an in-form Woking side as the League One side won 2-1 on the road in the first round of the FA Cup.

The match at the Kingfield Stadium was played out in heavy rain, but this did not reduce the quality that was on show as the hosts, who are fourth in the National League, pushed Robinson’s side all the way.

An exciting tie was settled by Tyler Goodrham’s goal in the early stages of the second half as the U’s extended their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions.

And Robinson said: “I thought we were superb, I thought we controlled most aspects of the game against a team who, when you see their record it’s as good as anybody’s in the country.

“Our country’s game is so strong, right down to the (National League) and with them putting together the run that they have, we knew it was going to be hard.

“I thought we got control of the game for 15 minutes, I thought we moved the ball well, I thought we had a very controlled element of our game.

“I thought the second half, when the weather got even worse for us, we stepped it up again.

“It got a bit worrying when they hit the bar, I thought ‘we could do without doing this again on Tuesday night,’ but I thought for us to get through – obviously, we’re in the next round against Exeter at home, which is nice.”

Oxford went ahead when Billy Bodin bundled in Steve Seddon’s cross, but Woking cancelled their lead out within four minutes through a great strike by midfielder Rohan Ince.

Goodrham’s composed finish after 53 minutes ultimately won the game for the U’s, but the Cards came close to forcing a replay when Jim Kellermann’s overhead kick hit the crossbar.

Woking boss Darren Sarll said: “My heart says I thought the players were excellent, showed real character, some good quality at times and another day it could have been very different.

“My head tells me the truth, although I don’t want you to ask that part of me and just stay with the positives. But I know the opportunities we conceded were pretty few and far between for the standard of the opponent. Like I said, on another day we score more than one.

“I was very encouraged at half-time, we had a lot of belief before the game, I was certainly very encouraged and I was still there.

“I thought the players tried to manufacture a little bit of a different strategy very, very well, but when you do play against better teams, they don’t need the amount of chances that we did.”