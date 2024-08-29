I want our England team to attack, says interim boss Lee Carsley

Lee Carsley wants to implement an expansive and attacking style during his time as England interim boss.

Carsley named his first England squad on Thursday with nine changes made to the group selected by Gareth Southgate for Euro 2024.

While England reached a second consecutive European Championship final under Southgate in Germany, he faced criticism following a number of subdued displays and subsequently walked away from the role last month.

The Football Association has handed Carsley the reins throughout the autumn, which could result in the 50-year-old taking charge of six matches, and he is eager to bring in the football which helped England Under-21s taste Euros success in 2023.

“The majority of my teams when I was playing were very defensive. When I started coaching, it was something I wanted to try and get away from,” former Everton midfielder Carsley said.

“I want our players to be on the ball, I want our team to attack. I want us to be expansive.

“But the opposite to that is, the defensive stuff is still really important. Making sure you’re in a position where you can dominate your opponent in and out of possession is a really big thing.

“It definitely wouldn’t be for me just to say: ‘Yeah crack on, all out and attack.’ It’s being in control as well, which is a big thing for us.”

Carsley was eager to put his own stamp on Thursday’s first squad, but has left the door open for high-profile absentees like Kyle Walker to return.

Walker was conspicuous by his absence in a much-changed group for the September matches with Republic of Ireland and Finland in the Nations League.

Carsley handed maiden senior England call-ups to Noni Madueke, Morgan Gibbs-White, Tino Livramento and Angel Gomes.

Harry Maguire returned alongside Jack Grealish, but Walker, who served as vice-captain in Germany, was absent alongside injured duo Luke Shaw and Jude Bellingham, while Marcus Rashford and James Maddison were overlooked again.

Kieran Trippier was left out and has retired from international football.

Asked about his conversations with Walker and Trippier, Carsley said: “Kyle would be different, totally different conversation to Kieran, because Kyle’s been such an important part and still is for the future of England.

“The fact he hasn’t played any minutes I thought was a bit of a risk in terms of getting injured and what should I expect. Whereas I know exactly now what’s coming into the building and where they’re at.

“Kieran was a different conversation, which I’m fully supportive of.”

With no Walker or Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold can nail down the right-back position after being used as a midfielder by Southgate at the Euros.

Carsley said: “I think for me for this camp especially he’ll be a right-back playing in defence.

“At some point I imagine we’ll see Trent arriving into that kind of (midfield) area, but I see him as a right-back.”

One of the most eye-catching call-ups was Manchester United academy graduate Gomes, who was a regular for the Under-21s under Carsley but left England in 2020 to join Lille.

The 50-year-old backed the midfielder to flourish next month and recalled a star display against a Paris St Germain team which included Lionel Messi in the 2023.

“Angel getting that call is a big moment and he really deserves it,” Carsley said.

“I was lucky enough to go out to the game where they played PSG in Paris and he was by far the best player on the pitch.

“Against a top team, to see him do that in that environment gave me real confidence that he could do that for us. This was just before the (Under-21) Euros.

“They had such high hopes for him at Manchester United. He’s just had to find a different route to get to where he is. It will be good to see him this season, especially playing in the Champions League. I expect him to go from strength to strength.”

Jude Bellingham and Luke Shaw missed out with calf injuries but there was no place for Euro 2024 squad members Ivan Toney, Aaron Ramsdale, Joe Gomez, Lewis Dunk and Adam Wharton.

Ben White, who made himself unavailable for England duty in March, was again left out.