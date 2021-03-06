I was annoyed at Crawley overplaying and missed winning goal – boss John Yems

John Yems missed Crawley’s 58th-minute winner from Tom Nichols but was delighted by his side’s 1-0 Sky Bet League Two success at high-flying Tranmere

Nichols back-heeled home his 13th goal of the season to avoid a rollicking for his team-mates from their vocal boss.

“I didn’t see it,” said confirmed Yems. “All I saw was us passing it.

“I was getting annoyed and about to shout and lose my rag again.

“We had turned down two or three shots and actually I think we had better chances before that.”

Yems added: “I get accused of saying it but there are no easy games. You have got to come to these places and work hard.

“If you look at where we are and where we could have been, we have got to be a little smug.

“Everyone of them was fantastic – we don’t just throw them out there.

“Tranmere are the first team we have done the double over which counted for a lot. But it doesn’t mean anything if we don’t build on it and we will try.

“The lads will give you 100 per cent and on the back of that you will win more than hopefully you will lose. You could feel the buzz coming back.”

Tranmere boss Keith Hill refused to be too downhearted after this automatic promotion setback.

“I don’t judge where teams are in the league,” he said of Crawley’s unexpected three points. “I think you are a fool if you do.

“Some of the bigger teams in the Premier League lose to teams in the bottom three.

“You would suggest on paper with the size of the clubs it shouldn’t happen but it does.

“You should never underestimate any opponent or guess how good they are because of their league position.

“Every manager and player is searching for that special ingredient to turn performance into victory.

“Victories are important as you build the points tally but you should never overreact.

“We have got beaten but we have not failed. And there is a big difference. There is no failure.”

Hill, whose side dropped to fifth after only a second defeat in 15 games in all competitions, confirmed top-scorer James Vaughan has sustained a knee injury.

“I know now James Vaughan needs surgery,” he said. “We don’t know how long he will be out for until after the surgery.

“But I will know more on Wednesday/Thursday once the surgeon gives us the information we need.”

But unless there is a dramatic outcome, the former Everton striker will miss next Sunday’s Papa John’s Trophy final against Sunderland.