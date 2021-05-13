Iain Vigurs: Ross County must play for victory against Motherwell

Iain Vigurs
Iain Vigurs (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
18:24pm, Thu 13 May 2021
Ross County midfielder Iain Vigurs insists they cannot afford to play for a draw at Motherwell.

County removed any prospect of automatic relegation when they beat Hamilton on Wednesday and moved three points above second-bottom Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership.

With Killie’s goal difference vastly superior, County need a point at Fir Park to be guaranteed safety with the Ayrshire side facing Accies across the M74.

“We need to go down there and look to win the game,” Vigurs told Ross County TV.

“We can’t obviously go gung-ho but we are going down there to win the game like any other game.

“If you go into a game looking to just pick up a draw, you can get hurt that way.  We will be going into it no different to any other game.”

