Ian Dawes hails ‘outstanding’ Tranmere display in win over Grimsby

Tranmere manager Ian Dawes was keen to credit his players after goals from Josh Hawkes and Rhys Hughes secured a second home win on the bounce with a 2-0 victory over Grimsby.

The visitors had the best of the first-half chances and Danilo Orsi really should have scored from a close-range header with only Rovers goalkeeper Mateusz Hewelt to beat.

Somewhat against the run of play, however, it was the home side who took the lead when Hawkes converted his second penalty in a week following a foul on Harvey Saunders after 33 minutes for his 11th goal of the season.

Immediately after the break, Tranmere made it 2-0 when Hughes’ free-kick flew into the net from 25 yards with Grimsby keeper Max Crocombe beaten all ends up.

The Mariners continued to create chances with substitute John McAtee firing wide from the edge of the area and Luke Waterfall forcing a good save from Hewelt with a close-range header.

Rovers could have made the game safe in the closing minutes when Crocombe pulled off a fine save to deny Hawkes his second of the game but Dawes’ side held on to make it back-to-back home wins and end Grimsby’s run of three games without defeat.

Dawes said: “We’ve got to give the players great credit as we’re down to the bare bones at the moment and the lads have had to put a good shift in.

“To be fair to them they’re not complaining and they’re going about their business in the right way and they’re putting everything in, they’re working so hard.

“One of the big differences today was how we defended the box from set plays, there was a better presence in the box and we looked more aggressive.

“I thought we looked really positive, to a man they were outstanding, they worked really hard, they were tactically good out of possession and we created some really good chances as well.

“I said about the players’ efforts but the fans were outstanding again, they were loud and cheered them on, they can see the players are working and I think everyone can see we’re trying to pull in the right direction.”

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst was left rueing his side’s missed opportunities.

He said: “I genuinely think it was a game to go and win, we could be playing until next week and we wouldn’t score and that reflects our season at times.

“I thought we were comfortable in the game and then gave away a poor penalty but after that I think we had enough situations and chances to get something.

“We could have a two against one in the box and we were finding the defender instead of putting the ball across the box for a tap-in and that’s what’s costing us.

“In terms of the game overall we probably had enough situations in their box and probably had a higher expected goals than them but that doesn’t mean anything, we lost 2-0.

“We’ve been on the wrong side of results too often to make it a coincidence so that’s where I have to look at individuals and overall as a team.”