Ian Evatt baffled by Bolton loss as Wigan complete double

Ian Evatt insisted he was ‘baffled’ as to how Bolton did not pick up all three points at neighbours Wigan – let alone coming away from a feisty Sky Bet League One fixture with nothing.

Stephen Humphrys’ 69th-minute goal was enough to settle a stirring Lancashire derby at the DW Stadium, and see the Latics record a league double over their neighbours.

But while Wigan’s victory last August had been a 4-0 romp, this time Bolton had the upper hand for three-quarters of the game – without managing to translate that onto the scoreboard.

It left them wide open to a sucker punch which further dents their promotion hopes.

“We controlled it, it was one team trying to win and the other one trying to survive,” said Evatt.

“Football, as I have said before, is a really harsh industry.

“I am the first to say when we have not performed, and we performed. The only thing missing was the goal.

“We had chances and they just didn’t go in. Sometimes you don’t get what you deserve.

“But there isn’t a man in the stadium that can honestly say that we didn’t deserve to win that game.”

The evening ended with the majority of players from either side involved in a melee that saw both managers having to get involved.

“We won’t accept one of their players celebrating in front of our supporters,” added Evatt. “Go and celebrate with your own fans, no issue with that, but not ours.

“You certainly shouldn’t be celebrating when you are mid-table.”

Opposite number Shaun Maloney countered: “I think their manager thought one of our players was over-celebrating in the far corner.

“But there’s no hard feelings on either side, these are just emotional moments.”

On his side’s victory, Maloney added: “We obviously had to defend for long periods. But I really liked some of the things we did in the first half with the ball, without creating a lot.

“Both teams were trying to play through each other, and I thought they were really good with the ball.

“I had to respect the players they have – I think they have a lot of good attacking players – and we tried to get pressure high up.

“At times it worked, and at times it didn’t work. But in that last 20 minutes or so, we had to defend and in fairness to the lads, I thought they were brilliant.

“It was tough, really tough out there and they really dug deep.

“It was a derby and in these types of games, particularly being at home, you give absolutely everything… every tackle, every header, you give it your all.

“In terms of tactical things, the fans aren’t going to worry… as long as they see their players giving their all, they’re happy – and they did.

“Trust me, I would have liked more of the ball but it was tough out there and we needed the fans, particularly near the end.

“Some of the lads were on their knees at the end and they take all the credit there, along with the fans.”