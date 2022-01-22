Ian Evatt delight as Bolton claim first away league win since September

Bolton boss Ian Evatt was delighted to see his side finally end their woeful away run with a dramatic late 1-0 win at Shrewsbury

Recent signing Dion Charles opened his account for the Trotters in fine style with a stunning 89th-minute volley.

The former Accrington striker’s effort ended a dismal seven-game losing streak on the road for Evatt’s men in League One – where their last away win came in September – as they inflicted a first home defeat in eight league games for Shrewsbury.

Charles’ rocket sent the Trotters, who have now won back-to-back matches, up to 15th in the table and manager Evatt said: “To come to Shrewsbury who were on a good unbeaten run and don’t concede too many goals, so for us to get that winner is very pleasing to see.

“We’ve needed to improve away from home, we’ve been disappointed with our results.

“We’ve had some bad luck in that run as well, but first and foremost you have to be hard to beat at places like this.

“You have to come and stand up to it and I thought we did that.”

“The defence has to be our foundation and we have conceded sloppy goals and that has dented our belief and confidence.

“We want to be free scoring and there is more of that to come but if we keep clean sheets we can’t lose, and it gives you a platform to build on and that’s very pleasing.

“Today we looked strong and solid, and we didn’t look like losing and I thought we grew into the game really well and it was only us that was going to win it.

“It was really pleasing for Dion Charles to score that goal in which was a fantastic away performance.”

The Shrews dropped to 18th despite dominating proceedings for the large part, and disappointed boss Steve Cotterill admitted: “It’s a tough result to take especially when you’re the better team.

“It was a very good performance, and we created enough chances to win two games today, but we didn’t just put one away today.

“In the end they end up scoring from one of their shots but without looking at the stats I would say we most probably had double the chances.

“We were just the better team, but we just have to take one of them chances and if we do it becomes a different game.

“If one of them chances go in we win the game by more than one but unfortunately for us it didn’t go in.

“It’s difficult to take encouragement from a defeat but I feel down for the players at the moment because of the amount of effort they put in.”