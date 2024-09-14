Ian Evatt has no answers following Bolton’s heavy home defeat to Huddersfield

Ian Evatt described Bolton’s performance in Saturday’s 4-0 home League One defeat to Huddersfield as the worst he had seen since arriving at the club in 2020.

Town fans goaded Evatt with chants of ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ after Josh Koroma scored a brace, with further goals from Ben Wiles and Antony Evans for the visitors.

And in a dramatic post-match press conference, the under pressure Wanderers boss admitted: “I don’t have any answers at the minute.”

Town’s win – after three-successive league and cup defeats – was their best league away victory since beating Wycombe 6-0 in 2012.

Visibly emotional Evatt admitted Bolton’s problems stem from last season’s play-off final defeat to Oxford.

He said: “The minute the final whistle went at Wembley, I felt a massive black cloud and negative energy around the whole club.

“Everyone was traumatised by it. We have come back and there has been huge negativity towards me and the players and I can’t seem to shift it.

“The way we play is built round self-belief and confidence. At the minute we have zero.

“What we witnessed is everything against what I am as a person and against what we have built here.

“The truth is that really hurt me. I have been through a lot of things in my life and it has created the man I am today.

“So, I don’t want to taint and tarnish everything I have done and created here.

“I need to go away and think, have some conversations and see what happens.”

Of the fans’ criticism, Evatt added: “I find it disrespectful. It’s like we are five games in and I am no good at my job and it’s time to go. That hurts.

“I have done too well and worked too hard to tarnish my legacy.”

Koroma headed third-placed Town in front from Callum Marshall’s cross after 44 minutes and then converted a 59th minute penalty after being brought down by Chris Forino.

Wiles curled in a third goal after 68 minutes before home goalkeeper Nathan Baxter passed the ball straight to Antony Evans to wrap up the scoring, nine minutes from time.

Terriers boss Michael Duff said: “I thought we were excellent. We have been asking for a complete performance.

“That was as close as you will get from minute one to minute 100.

“Up until the first goal it was nip and tuck though I thought we had the better of it without either side dominating.

“But from the first goal, we took over in the second half. I don’t think anyone had a poor game.

“If you get 10 or 11 players turning up you will win convincingly. If you get eight or nine you might win, six or seven you might get a draw.

“But if you only get three or four turning up you might lose.”

After Huddersfield’s recent defeats, Duff added: “They have taken a bit of flak in the last week or so but we have 12 points from five games.

“We have played Bolton, Peterborough and Rotherham away so I think anyone would have taken that at the start of the season.”