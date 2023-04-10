Ian Evatt knows he has decisions to make over injury situation at Bolton

Ian Evatt may have to “roll the dice” on injured key players to keep Bolton in the play-off picture after a frustrating 1-1 Skybet league One draw against lowly Cambridge.

Declan John’s first goal of the season looked to have snatched a vital win for sixth-placed Wanderers.

Instead, Sam Smith equalised with his 10th goal of the season and his third in three games in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Papa John’s Trophy final player of the match Kyle Dempsey was rested while skipper Ricardo Santos and fellow defender Eoin Toal were again injury absentees for Wanderers.

“It hurts,” said Evatt of the dropped two points. “Cambridge came and parked the proverbial bus.

“We didn’t figure it out but we were loose in possession and didn’t keep the width enough in the first half. In the second half, we were a lot more positive and asked them more questions.

“We got the goal but the most important thing is we didn’t get the second. We had a chance with Dion (Charles) which came off the post and a couple cleared off the line and then it is game over.

“At 1-0 you are always susceptible when they did eventually open up. The lads we have missing, (it) is really hurting us.

“Hopefully, they can heal faster than we predicted. They are not ready but there may come a point where we have to roll the dice.

“You take those two players (Santos and Toal) out of any team in this division, and you are going to feel it.”

On his team selection Evatt added: “If we keep going to the well with the ones who are carrying niggles we will lose more players.

“At the moment we can’t lose any more, especially important ones like Kyle. But we should have had enough to beat them.

“It is disappointing but it is still in our own hands.”

Cambridge remain in the bottom three but have taken seven points from a possible nine to boost their survival chances.

“It is a great time for Sam to come good and a great time for us to come good and to build some momentum,” said Bonnar.

“Two weeks ago we looked out of it. Now we are back in it. We have three massive games coming up against teams at the top end of the table.

“Then we have three final games against Accrington, Burton and Forest Green.

“If we want to be in it in the last week we are going to need results in the next couple of games. But we have given ourselves a chance.”

On his side’s comeback Bonnar added: “In the last 10 minutes plus injury time we chased the game well and looked a threat and had some good chances.

“We got them on the ropes and looked like we were worthy of getting something from the game.

“It is a massive point but a well-earned one for going the distance and for finding the quality to get the goal.”