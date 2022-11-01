Ian Holloway: Not right that managers always pay price if players not delivering

Managers will always pay the price for players not delivering on the pitch, according to Ian Holloway who has taken charge of almost 1,000 games.

Aston Villa parted company with Steven Gerrard last month, while Bruno Lage also left Wolves with his side also struggling for consistent form in the Premier League.

Holloway had spells at the likes of QPR, Leicester, Blackpool, Crystal Palace and Millwall during a lengthy managerial career that began with home-town club Bristol Rovers in 1996.

In his new book ‘How to be a Football Manager’, the 59-year-old reflects on experiences throughout all four divisions and feels the current power balance at clubs is heavily weighted on one side.

“The thing is that they (players) are not playing the same game as you,” Holloway told the PA news agency.

“You get blamed for everything and you will get a very short period of time, no matter how long your contract is, whereas the player will stay on his contract, even if he is the one not doing what you are asking him to do.

“You are likely to get the sack, not him. But you know what it is and people just won’t give you the authority that you need sometimes and the time that you need.

“Years ago we (as players) were all under threat of our place, even the best players.

“Whereas now, if they all start mucking and messing about, what happens within a few weeks? The manager normally gets ousted. It is not good, it is not successful and it is not right.”

Wolves have yet to name a permanent new manager, with caretaker boss Steve Davis set to stay in charge until next year.

Villa, though, moved swiftly to replace Gerrard, bringing in former Arsenal head coach Unai Emery, who officially started work on November 1 after leaving Villarreal.

Holloway hopes former Liverpool and England captain Gerrard will not be put off making a return to the dugout in the future.

“For me, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with Stevie G. He has already proved he can win in Scotland (with Rangers),” Holloway said.

“I just hope that is not the end. We need these great fantastic footballers to be the next generation (of managers), to bring their ideas to the game right now.

“It is very worrying if that is the end – and then where does he go now?”

Holloway, who left his last job at Grimsby in December 2020, would have a simple bit of advice for any coach taking their first step on what can be a perilous management career.

“You just got to keep believing, and if you get a setback, look at your response to that setback,” he said.

“You are in control of only one thing – your response to that event, so make it a positive one and I believe you will have a positive life.”

Holloway added: “It is all about helping other people realise that they are better than they believe they could be, that is the thing which I have missed the most and seeing the joy on people’s faces, because that is what keeps you going.”