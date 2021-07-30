Ian Maatsen joins Coventry on loan from Chelsea
14:28pm, Fri 30 Jul 2021
Coventry have announced the signing of defender Ian Maatsen from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal.
The 19-year-old left back joins the Sky Blues after spending the 2020-21 season on loan in Sky Bet League One where he made 35 appearances for Charlton.
Coventry boss Mark Robins told the club’s website: “We’re delighted to welcome Ian to the club and would like to thank Chelsea for agreeing to loan him to us.
“He is a very exciting player, who is good in possession and has great energy going forward too, and he will fit in well with the way that we play at Coventry.”