Ian Maatsen joins Coventry on loan from Chelsea

Ian Maatsen has joined Coventry on loan until the end of the season (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)
14:28pm, Fri 30 Jul 2021
Coventry have announced the signing of defender Ian Maatsen from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old left back joins the Sky Blues after spending the 2020-21 season on loan in Sky Bet League One where he made 35 appearances for Charlton.

Coventry boss Mark Robins told the club’s website: “We’re delighted to welcome Ian to the club and would like to thank Chelsea for agreeing to loan him to us.

“He is a very exciting player, who is good in possession and has great energy going forward too, and he will fit in well with the way that we play at Coventry.”

