Ian Poveda impresses Blackpool boss Michael Appleton in FA Cup upset of Forest

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton described Ian Poveda’s work-rate as “incredible” after his side’s thumping 4-1 win against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

Leeds loanee Poveda put Sky Bet Championship strugglers Blackpool 2-0 up after Marvin Ekpiteta had given them a half-time lead.

CJ Hamilton put the Seasiders 3-0 ahead before Poveda teed up substitute Jerry Yates for their fourth to cap an eye-catching display, with Ryan Yates’ late header scant consolation for Forest.

Poveda thrived in the number 10 role and produced arguably his best display for Blackpool since joining on a season-long loan last summer.

Appleton said: “It’s definitely one of them. I think the goal probably nudges it. He’s had a couple of really good performances of late, really good performances and not got his rewards.

“He’s another one since the break, it’s almost as if the penny has dropped a little bit. His work-rate is incredible to be fair for a lad who’s playing in that position.”

Poveda struggled to make an impact in the Premier League with Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa before missing four months while on loan at Blackburn last season due to a fractured ankle and ligament damage.

The 22-year-old has fully recovered from that serious injury and while his ability on the ball has never been in question, Appleton said he is now putting in the hard yards when he is not in possession.

Appleton added: “The amount of recovery runs he’s been doing over the last couple of games has been great. His attitude has been spot on and you can see he’s enjoying his football.”

Forest boss Steve Cooper was furious with his players after making 11 changes from the side which had beaten Southampton in midweek to climb out of the Premier League’s bottom three.

Cooper said: “There was a more than strong enough team to win the game comfortably.

“A team with Premier League experience and players who have excelled in the Championship in recent years. That team was more than strong enough to do well.”

Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis’ curling effort struck the crossbar soon after Blackpool’s opener and he was denied in a one-on-one with goalkeeper Chris Maxwell in the second half.

Sam Surridge and Lewis O’Brien were also guilty of glaring misses for Forest, while Maxwell made several decisive saves.

Cooper added: “It’s just a real pity for our supporters. It’s really deflating, to be honest.

“There was too much entitlement in our game, and I hate that. We need to sort it out.

“If you look at the game for what it was, in isolation, some guys fell really, really short. That’s the crux of it really.”