Ian Wright calls Erling Haaland a ‘coward’ after Man City clash with Arsenal

Ian Wright branded Erling Haaland a “coward” as the fall-out continued from one of the most combustible Premier League showdowns of recent times at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

John Stones’ injury-time equaliser sparked a series of confrontations at the end of an already-controversial encounter that evoked memories of some of Arsenal’s previous clashes across the city at Old Trafford two decades ago.

Former Gunners striker Wright did not hold back with his criticism of Haaland, who celebrated Stones’ leveller in the eighth minute of added time by throwing the ball at the back of defender Gabriel’s head.

The Brazil international had his shirt pulled over his head in disappointment at the time and Wright, speaking via a video message on his Instagram account, said: “You know what proper boiled me up, was Haaland’s coward’s move.

“Throwing the ball in Gaby’s head when he’s not looking, when Gaby’s back’s turned to him, a real coward’s move.

“That’s what bothered me more than anything else. I thought you (Haaland) were bigger than that.”

The Football Association confirmed that Haaland will face no further action over the incident. The FA is powerless to intervene because it was reviewed via VAR at the time, and not deemed to be a red card offence.

Haaland had opened the scoring with his 100th City goal, matching Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of reaching three figures in just 105 games for a major European club.

Riccardo Calafiori curled home the equaliser in his first Gunners start and Gabriel put the visitors ahead but they were forced to play the second half with 10 men after Leandro Trossard was sent off on the stroke of half-time for kicking the ball away.

The controversy continued after the final whistle as Haaland was overhead calling former City striker Gabriel Jesus a “f***ing clown” before a tension-filled handshake with Mikel Arteta, with Haaland telling the Gunners boss to “stay humble”.