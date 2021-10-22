Ianis Hagi ‘enjoying every single minute’ at Rangers

Ianis Hagi was pleased to make one young Rangers fan’s night when he gave him his match shirt from the 2-0 Europa League win over Brondby at Ibrox.

The Gers midfielder, son of former Real Madrid, Barcelona and Romania star Gheorghe Hagi, handed over his top to the lucky kid after he was substituted in the second half.

Goals from Leon Balogun and Kemar Roofe had set Steven Gerrard’s men on the way to their first Group A points after three games.

Hagi, who is 23 on Friday, said: “I’ve been in that position as well. I was really lucky to have a father that played this beautiful sport.

“I’ve been with him in different dressing rooms, different stadiums, and I knew what it would be for a kid to get a shirt from a football player.

“I’m still the same. I love the sport. I don’t know what I would do without the sport. I feel this every single day. I feel the fans here at Rangers.

“I just enjoy every single minute. That’s why I give 100 per cent every time, even if it’s training or games. I just love to be here.”

Rangers’ Leon Balogun celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Meanwhile boss Steven Gerrard is praying Balogun’s hamstring injury which saw him substituted after the break, is not too severe.

He said: “There is an update, but one without Leon having an MRI scan or being assessed once everything is calm.

“He has felt something in there.

“We are hoping we have got to it before there is a tweak or any muscle damage.

“We are hoping it is a little bit of tightness and we will know in the next 24 hours. I will certainly be praying.”