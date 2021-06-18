Ibou Touray extends his stay at Salford for another two seasons
Ibou Touray has signed a new two-year deal at Salford
The 26-year-old full-back has made 184 appearances for the Ammies, racking up 31 assists and nine goals, since joining from Nantwich Town in 2017.
Touray told Salford’s official website: “I’m very happy to be carrying on my time at Salford, I’ve been here for four years now and it’s always nice to be rewarded for hard work.
“The fans have always been great to me, I feel like I’ve earned their respect and hopefully I can continue to do that. Their support is massive and always helps, so we’re looking forward to playing in front of them again soon.
“Hopefully we can do better again next season, kick on again and I can be a part of it so yeah I’m really happy to still be here.”
Manager Gary Bowyer added: “We are absolutely delighted that Ibby has extended his stay here, his performances last season were very good and I believe there is still lots more to come from him.
“He has been at Salford for a long time and has a real connection and affinity with the club and its supporters.
“That is really important to have because he understands what it means to the fans, and demonstrates that with his performances on the pitch and conduct away from it.”