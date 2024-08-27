I’d love us to get a big one – Ian Evatt wants Premier League draw for Bolton

Ian Evatt is desperate for Bolton to draw a Premier League big fish in Wednesday night’s EFL Cup third-round draw after his side beat Shrewsbury 2-0.

Second-half goals from Jordi Osei-Tutu, his first for the club, and Dion Charles did the damage as the Trotters reached the third round for the first time in seven seasons.

And Evatt, whose side triumphed at Wembley in the EFL Trophy last year, said: “Whoever I say, we will end up as far away as we possibly can from that!

“I’d love us to get a big one, I believe all of the big ones are in the draw now, but we don’t get the luckiest of draws so we’ll see.

“We want to progress and move forward. We want to build momentum and that was definitely a momentum-building performance.

“I was really impressed with Jordi and Jay (Matete) tonight. All the new recruits who came in tonight, I’m really pleased with them.”

It has been a sorry start to the season for Shrewsbury, with their first-round victory over Notts County their only win of the season.

They currently sit bottom of League One and have only scored more than once on just one occasion this term.

And boss Paul Hurst said: “We played against a good team and anyone who thinks anything different has got it wrong.

“We cut our own throats again. We’ve ultimately given two goals away and they’ve punished us.”