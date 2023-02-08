IFAB asked to explain reasons for rejecting temporary concussion subs trial
The game’s lawmakers have been asked to explain why they rejected a request to trial temporary concussion substitutes in the Premier League and other competitions.
No consensus was reached on the request to stage a trial in the English, French and American top divisions when the International Football Association Board held its annual business meeting at Wembley last month, despite the four UK associations understood to be in favour.
The PA news agency has learned that the World Leagues Forum and world players’ union FIFPRO wrote to the IFAB’s secretary Lukas Brud on Monday asking for the specific grounds of that decision, and the minutes of the meeting at Wembley.
The WLF and FIFPRO released a statement following the ABM saying they would “further assess the situation” and “consider their options moving forward”.
Those options include pressing ahead with trials without approval, with Major League Soccer’s new season due to kick off on February 25, making a renewed attempt to get the trial approved at the IFAB annual general meeting next month, to take the matter to court or to accept the IFAB’s decision.
