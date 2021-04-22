Ilaix Moriba: 'I'm not surprised for the result'

SportMen's SportFootballIlaix Moriba: 'I'm not surprised for the result'Loading...By NewsChain Sport0:37am, Fri 23 Apr 2021 CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. Post game reaction to the win over Getafe from Ilaix Moriba. Sign up to our newsletterThanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Submitting...