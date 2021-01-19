Ilaix Moriba turns 18: 'I hope to keep learning from the best'
15:42pm, Tue 19 Jan 2021
Today sees Ilaix Moriba turn 18 years of age and the young midfielder celebrates the milestone by training with the first team and being selected in Ronald Koeman's squad for recent matches. "It's an honour for me to work with the first team. Every time I am with them it is very exciting and every day is new. I am like a kid in the playground. I am always trying to learn from them," the teenager reveals.