Ilaix Moriba’s incredible goal from the midfield against Real Madrid

Ilaix Moriba knows how to score against Real Madrid. This unbelievable goal was scored in a Clásico between the U19B teams of both clubs. Both teams were playing a preseason tournament back in August 2018, called The Cup. The game was played in the beautiful Catalan coast town of Sant Pol de Mar. The Blaugranas ended up demolishing Los Blancos’ youngsters, as the game finished with a 5-0 on the scoreboard