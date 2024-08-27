Iliman Ndiaye’s solo effort helps Everton to victory against Doncaster

Everton gave their fans something to smile about after a poor start to the season as Iliman Ndiaye marked his full debut with a fine solo effort in a comprehensive 3-0 Carabao Cup victory against Doncaster.

Having seen a 3-0 home defeat to Brighton in their Premier League opener compounded in a lifeless 4-0 loss at Tottenham, the Toffees could ill-afford to come unstuck against League Two opposition.

These sides met at the same stage of last season’s Carabao Cup and Grant McCann’s side looked capable of a shock, only for Tim Iroegbunam’s first-time strike early in the second half – that Dwight McNeil claimed to get a touch on – to put them in front.

Everton’s first goal of the season was followed by Ndiaye capping a lively display with a great turn, run and finish, with Beto adding late gloss to a morale-boosting victory ahead of hosting Bournemouth.

Doncaster’s first visit to Goodison Park since 1985 had started well enough as they defended well and grew in confidence as the first half progressed.

Rovers’ fans were in fine voice as they goaded the Premier League strugglers, who were relieved to see Jordan Pickford stop Jack Senior’s curling effort midway through the opening period.

Everton’s play lacked crispness and confidence, but they went up several notches as half-time approached and James Garner twice went close.

First the midfielder saw a shot blocked by Tom Nixon, with the Toffees man then smashing the ball against a post from a corner in stoppage time.

Doncaster held out for the break, but just eight minutes after the restart they were behind.

Full debutant Jesper Lindstrom cut the ball back for Iroegbunam to hit a first-time drive from the edge of the box that went in off the toe of McNeil.

There was palpable relief and Everton sought a second, with Garner lashing narrowly wide before Ndiaye and Beto had chances.

Doncaster threatened to level but substitute Joe Sbarra failed to beat Pickford at the end of a crisp attack – a missed opportunity the visitors rued in the 74th minute.

Summer acquisition Ndiaye collected the ball in midfield and span away from his man, driving forward, beating Joseph Olowu and scoring smartly past goalkeeper Ian Lawlor at his near post.

Beto – who scored when the sides met in the same competition at Doncaster last August – added a third in the 83rd minute, prodding home from close range after being found by a Vitalii Mykolenko cutback.