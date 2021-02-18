Ilkay Durmus happy to put contract talks on back burner and focus on league form

Ilkay Durmus insists he is happy to put contract talks to one side while he focuses on securing St Mirren’s top-six place.

The Turkish winger’s Buddies deal expires in the summer but the 26-year-old is refusing to panic as the clock ticks down.

The former Wacker Innsbruck ace has been key to Saints’ recent surge up the table, with his strike in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Hamilton nudging the Paisley outfit back into the top half of the table.

Jim Goodwin is a big fan of the German-born wideman, who also netted in last month’s historic Celtic Park win.

But Durmus would rather secure the club’s highest league finish since 1985 before sitting down to talk numbers.

He said: “As a team we are trying hard to get in top six and that is what we are mostly concentrating on.

“Other things will follow after that.

“But I would like to stay here. I have enjoyed my time at St Mirren so far and I’m playing regularly so that is definitely something I would be interested in.

“I just leave the discussions with my agent and he deals with the people at the club. And when everything is fine, my agent will tell me and hopefully it can get all sorted out.”

Goodwin has recently pledged his own future to Saints after agreeing a new deal running to 2024.

And Durmus reckons that is just the spur his side need as they look to finish the season strongly – and perhaps even mount a surprise late run for the European places.

“That was good for the club that the manager has extended his contract,” he said. “The club is ambitious and wants to do big things in the future so it is important that the gaffer is staying.

“That decision will help motivate the players and maybe some of them will now look to sign a new deal too.

“The team is doing really well just now. We are always willing to work hard and the results are coming. We want to win every game and finish in the top six.”

“I’ve never played in Europe before so that is something we can also aim for in the rest of the season. It would be a dream for me if I could do that. I would love to get into Europe. But we just have to keep winning and see where it takes us.”