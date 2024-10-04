Illan Meslier’s late error hands Sunderland a point against Leeds

Illan Meslier’s last-gasp mistake handed Sunderland a point as they drew 2-2 with Leeds in an pulsating Sky Bet Championship clash.

Sunderland took an early lead through teenager Chris Rigg but Leeds fought back and levelled through Joel Piroe’s header.

The visitors then took advantage shortly after the break through Junior Firpo’s low strike, which looked to have sealed victory until a howler from goalkeeper Meslier in the dying seconds of the match allowed Alan Browne’s deflected cross to bounce into the net.

A draw leaves Sunderland two points clear at the top of the table ahead of the weekend’s remaining fixtures, while Leeds sit third after missing the chance to draw level on points with their opponents.

The hosts caused some early problems down the right flank and had a chance when Patrick Roberts found Jobe Bellingham in the centre of the box, but the midfielder fired over the bar.

The Black Cats utilised the right again as Roberts threaded the ball in to Trai Hume and the full-back rolled a pass across goal for Dennis Cirkin, who had a strike clawed off the line by Meslier.

However, the resulting loose ball fell to the feet of Rigg, who fired a low effort home in the ninth minute.

Leeds began to hold on to the ball more and threatened when Joe Rothwell hit a brilliant overhead pass into Brenden Aaronson, who had his shot well blocked.

Moments after hitting an attempted back-heel wide of the target, Piroe levelled in the 22nd minute, nodding the ball into the bottom right corner after a great cross from Wilfried Gnonto on the right.

The visitors quickly capitalised on momentum from the equaliser, launching a series of dangerous balls into the box and came close when Largie Ramazani’s header bounced over the bar before Gnonto blasted an effort over.

Sunderland then showed flashes of danger towards the end of the half with some promising breaks.

Roberts was the orchestrator again, hitting a low cross to an unmarked Bellingham on the edge of the area, but his shot was deflected past the post and he had another effort roll wide moments later.

Leeds showed threat immediately after the break with teasing crosses from Rothwell and Jayden Bogle, but Sunderland came close when skipper Dan Neil stabbed an effort wide from a corner.

The visitors took the lead after 56 minutes when Firpo burst down the left and played a quick pass before receiving the ball back and fired a low shot past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson and defender Luke O’Nien.

Sunderland had chances to level when Roberts dispatched a menacing free-kick into the box and a quick move down the left fell to Hume but he belted the ball over the bar.

The Black Cats then struck in the final seconds of the game in dramatic circumstances when Browne’s flicked pass deflected off Firpo’s head and bounced past Meslier as he attempted to catch the ball before rolling into the net.